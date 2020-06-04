BEIJING -- Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.07 percent, at 2,923.37 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.04 percent lower at 11,108.36 points.

MUMBAI -- Indian markets closed higher on Wednesday. The market continued to rose in the sixth straight session on the back of buying seen in the bank, auto, FMCG and pharma sectors.

The benchmark S&P, BSE Sensex closed at 34,109.54, 284.01 points or 0.84 percent up compared to its previous close at 33,825.53.

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian stock market ended higher here on Wednesday.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) was at 1,538.53 up 30.84 points or 2.05 percent, and the Emas was at 10,803.01 up 153.40 points or 1.44 percent.

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VN-Index, the stock market index of Ho Chi Minh City bourse in southern Vietnam, closed at 881.17 points on Wednesday, up 6.37 points, or 0.73 percent against the previous trading day.

On Wednesday, VN30-Index, a benchmark index for the southern bourse, which tracks the 30 leading stocks by both market capitalization and liquidity, closed at 824.29 points, up 5.59 points or 0.68 percent.

SINGAPORE -- Singapore stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 3.4 percent, or 88.76 points, to close at 2,700.39.

The STI index went up 2.38 percent, or 60.77 points, to close at 2,611.63 Tuesday.

HANOI -- Stock market index of Vietnam's capital Hanoi, HNX-Index, closed at 116.49 points on Wednesday, up 2.85 points or 2.50 percent from the previous trading session.

Prices of 78 stocks went up, 66 stocks dropped, while 216 stocks remained unchanged.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) Index up 0.81 point, or 0.11 percent, to close at 737.66.

A total of 319,354 shares worth 5.99 billion riels (1.45 million U.S. dollars) was traded, the CSX said, adding that 95 percent of the traded shares belonged to the ACLEDA Bank.

JAKARTA -- The IDX Composite, an index of all stocks listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, closed at 4,941.01 points on Wednesday, up by 93.50 points, or 1.93 percent against that on the previous trading day.

Approximately 11.15 billion shares worth more than 12.86 trillion Indonesian rupiahs (about 907.53 million U.S. dollars) changed hands at the stock market.

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong stocks closed up 329.68 points, or 1.37 percent, to 24,325.62 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 24,219.96 and 24,364.01. Turnover totaled 139.45 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 17.99 billion U.S. dollars).

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, as hopes for the continued increase in global economic activity as virus-related restrictions are further eased, coupled with the yen's softer tone, lifted the market mood.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 288.15 points, or 1.29 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 22,613.76.

SYDNEY -- The Australian share market gained 1.83 percent on Wednesday, despite Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed Australia's economy was in recession for the first time in 29 years.

At the market close the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 106.50 points or 1.83 percent at 5,941.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 104.80 points or 1.76 percent at 6,064.90.

SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher Wednesday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) spiked 59.81 points, or 2.87 percent, to settle at 2,147.00. Trading volume stood at 1.13 billion shares worth 16.8 trillion won (13.8 billion U.S. dollars).

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand stock market's indicator, the S&P/NZX 50 index, jumped by 0.76 percent to 11,118 on Wednesday.

The jump was led by Vista Group International Limited, which went up by 21.34 percent to 1.99 NZ dollars (1.28 U.S. dollars), while AFC Group Holdings Limited dropped by 50 percent to 0.001 NZ dollars.