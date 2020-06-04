SEOUL, June 4 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 39 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,629.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for four straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,275.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 273. The total fatality rate stood at 2.35 percent.

A total of 32 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,499. The total recovery rate was 90.3 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 973,000 people, among whom 934,030 tested negative for the virus and 28,199 are being checked.