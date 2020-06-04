Thu, 04 Jun 2020

Fair in Statesville

U.S. policing's darkest hour, a nightmare re-lived again and again

There is no need to wonder why George Floyd (age 46) was murdered in broad daylight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on ...

Further U.S. hegemony could spark global nuclear arms race

With the U.S. deciding to walk out of the Open Skies agreement, the U.S. is signaling to the world that ...

Bans for over 60s and children during pandemic under scrutiny

A small number of countries around the world have used age as a barrier in setting guidance for their response ...

4 St Louis police officers receive gunshot wounds during protests

ST LOUIS, Missouri - Police in St. Louis, Missouri say four police officers were shot late Monday as protests that ...

New Zealand largely escapes Covid-19 with only 22 deaths recorded

WELLINGTON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for 11 consecutive days, with ...

Several Afghan civilians die in roadside bombing

Officials say that seven civilians have been killed and six others wounded in a roadside bomb attack in northern Afghanistan.The ...

Dow gains more than 2% Wednesday as optimism returns to Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street roared on Wednesday with all the major indices making solid ground.Optimism about the ...

Real contradition on U.S. call for unity at G7, says France

PARIS, France, June 3 (Xinhua) -- France will maintain its planned tax on digital services at the Organization for Economic ...

ASX leads Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng to strong gains, Shanghai lags

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made strident gains on Wednesday, although on the Chinese mainland the advance was limited.The ...

Facebook, Instagram in tie-up with Saregama India

MUMBAI, India - Saregama India on Wednesday announced a global deal with Facebook to license its music for video and ...

Chinese solid waste imports down by nearly 50% this year

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China is now moving closer and vows to achieve its goal of halting all imports ...

German carmaker to expand investment in Chinese auto sector

HEFEI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- German carmaker Volkswagen has announced plans to invest 2.1 billion euros (about 2.3 billion U.S. ...

