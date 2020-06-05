WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis broke silence on Wednesday amid the ongoing turbulent unrest across the United States, saying that President Donald Trump "tries to divide" the American people.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people -- does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," said the revered Marine general, who resigned as the Pentagon chief in December 2018 in protest against Trump's Syria policy.

- - - -

PARIS -- France's public deficit in 2020 will reach 11.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) due to the costly measures to cushion the health crisis' impact on economic activities, Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

"We're in debt, and more and more so, because we have chosen to save the French economy," Darmanin told France 2 television. "With a projected 11 percent GDP contraction, we're going to have a 11.4 percent budget deficit."

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- A senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has threatened to scrap the military agreement with South Korea unless Seoul stops sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the demilitarized zone, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and the first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, on Thursday issued a statement warning against the senseless act of scattering anti-DPRK leaflets in the frontline areas by "defectors from the north," said the report.

"The South Korean authorities must be aware of the articles of the Panmunjom Declaration and the agreement in the military field in which both sides agreed to ban all hostile acts, including leaflet-scattering in the areas along the Military Demarcation Line," said the statement.

- - - -

DAMASCUS -- Syria respects China's right to legislate to safeguard national security, which brooks no foreign interference, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has said.

In an interview with Xinhua Wednesday, Mekdad voiced his country's support for China's national security legislation for its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

"Each country has the right to legislate for itself and China is not an exception," he said, adding that no other country has the right to interfere with the legislation enacted by the Chinese government.