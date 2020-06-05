NEW DELHI -- India's federal health minister Harsh Vardhan Thursday said there was a need to ramp up testing and surveillance in the national capital of Delhi to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the number of cases and fatality rises in Delhi, it needs to ramp up testing coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control activities," Vardhan said. (India-COVID-19-Testing)

- - - -

TOKYO -- A panel comprised of the Japanese government's communications ministry on Thursday agreed that victims of cyber-bullying should have certain rights when it comes to internet-related companies disclosing personal information about digital bullies.

Such rights, the panel agreed, while noting issues of freedom of expression, include the victims being able to request that website operators, social media operators and internet service providers, in cases of cyber-bullying, disclose the names and phone numbers of those posting defamatory remarks. (Japan-Cyber-bullying-Law)

- - - -

HANOI -- Economic ministers of the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan and South Korea on Thursday reaffirmed the importance of open markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for efforts against the epidemic's adverse impact.

The economic ministers held an online meeting on Thursday, chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, and adopted the ASEAN Plus Three Economic Ministers' Joint Statement on Mitigating the Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Vietnam-ASEAN-COVID-19-Open market)

- - - -

PHNOM PENH -- China has donated another batch of medical supplies to aid Cambodia's fight against the COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian handed over the items to Cambodia's Health Minister Mam Bunheng at a ceremony held in Phnom Penh on Wednesday afternoon. (Cambodia-China-COVID-19-Medical Supply)

- - - -

KATHMANDU -- Nepal's Foreign Ministry has voiced support for China's efforts to maintain law and order in Hong Kong, stressing that "maintenance of peace, law and order is a primary responsibility of a nation."

In response to media queries over Nepal's position on the decision of China's National People's Congress on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Safeguard National Security, official spokesperson of Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Paudyal issued a statement Wednesday, stressing that Hong Kong affairs are internal affairs of China. (Nepal-China-National Security Legislation)