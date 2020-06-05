BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

CAIRO -- Iran on Thursday witnessed a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases amid the continuing resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 164,270 in Iran with 3,574 new ones reported. The death toll in Iran, the highest in the Middle East, climbed to 8,071 after 59 more deaths were reported.

- - - -

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia reported five new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 191, the country's National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) said Friday.

"A total of 715 tests for COVID-19 were conducted at four laboratories across the country on Thursday and five of them were positive," the NCCD's head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu told a daily press conference.

- - - -

ALGIERS -- The Algerian government on Thursday announced that economic and commercial activities will resume on June 7 as part of easing the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement that the resumption of economic activities will be accompanied by compliance with strict precautionary measures.

- - - -

LIMA -- Peruvian doctors have consulted a visiting team of medical experts from China about their experiences in and knowledge on treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

In the city of Arequipa on Wednesday, the team of four Chinese medical experts met with the regional governor, Elmer Caceres, as well as Health Ministry officials and representatives of local hospitals.

- - - -

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's total COVID-19 deaths have surged to 34,021 after its health ministry on Thursday reported 1,437 new deaths in the last 24 hours, making its overall toll the third highest in the world, according to local media.

In addition, the Latin American country on Thursday reported 30,925 new COVID-19 infections, totaling 614,941 confirmed cases, said the health ministry.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 39 more COVID-19 cases compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,668.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for five straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,280.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Friday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland Thursday.

Five imported cases, including four in Shanghai and one in Sichuan Province, were reported on the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported, according to the commission.

- - - -

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa on Thursday recorded 3,267 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily surge since the outbreak in early March.

The new infections took the nationwide tally to 40,792, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update.

Meanwhile, the country reported 56 more deaths related with COVID-19 since Wednesday, also the highest daily record, the minister said.