Sat, 06 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
72
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Dubai's Special Forces raid home in high profile arrest

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai security officials have arrested a Danish man wanted by Interpol in a sting operation.Amir Faten Mekky, ...

Irrational exuberance hits Wall St on stunning employment data

NEW YORK, New York - U.S stocks roared on Friday as employment data showed the U.S, economy could bounce back ...

Two Russians expelled from embassy by Czech government

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says his government has decided to designate two staff members at ...

Chinese capital returning to normal, threat level lowered again

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will lower its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level ...

75% of consumers in UK, Australia and U.S. slam Chinese government

LONDON, UK - More than 75% of consumers in the UK, US and Australia blame the Chinese government for the ...

Proposed Israeli developments in east Jerusalem draw Palestinian ire

JERUSALEM - The only Palestinian industrial area in East Jerusalem is to be demolished, and the present occupiers of the ...

Business

Section
Irrational exuberance hits Wall St on stunning employment data

NEW YORK, New York - U.S stocks roared on Friday as employment data showed the U.S, economy could bounce back ...

Irish GDP jumps 4.9% in first quarter this year

DUBLIN, Ireland June 5 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 87.6 billion euros (about $99 billion) in ...

Shares in Hong Kong in Demand, Asian region moves higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar remained in free fall."Central banks ...

New Zealand setting high standards in housing developments

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - New public housing that will save tenants money in energy bills, and provide warmer, healthier and ...

World food prices fall for fourth consecutive month

ROME, Italy - Global food commodity prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in May as the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic ...

Stocks in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong advance, Shanghai flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia advanced on Thursday but gains were limited, and not universal.China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.The ...

Movie Review

The Silence (Tystnaden)
Silence