Sun, 07 Jun 2020

International

Australian marchers demonstrate against treatment of Indigenous people

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia (Xinhua) -- As thousands of Australians marched in solidarity with U.S. protesters this week, highly visible were ...

Dubai's Special Forces raid home in high profile arrest

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai security officials have arrested a Danish man wanted by Interpol in a sting operation.Amir Faten Mekky, ...

Irrational exuberance hits Wall St on stunning employment data

NEW YORK, New York - U.S stocks roared on Friday as employment data showed the U.S, economy could bounce back ...

Two Russians expelled from embassy by Czech government

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says his government has decided to designate two staff members at ...

Chinese capital returning to normal, threat level lowered again

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will lower its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level ...

75% of consumers in UK, Australia and U.S. slam Chinese government

LONDON, UK - More than 75% of consumers in the UK, US and Australia blame the Chinese government for the ...

Business

Taiwan's CPI drops to lowest level since December 2009

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Xinhua) -- Taiwan has reported the steepest decline of its consumer price index (CPI) since December 2009, rousing ...

Irish GDP jumps 4.9% in first quarter this year

DUBLIN, Ireland June 5 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 87.6 billion euros (about $99 billion) in ...

Shares in Hong Kong in Demand, Asian region moves higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar remained in free fall."Central banks ...

New Zealand setting high standards in housing developments

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - New public housing that will save tenants money in energy bills, and provide warmer, healthier and ...

World food prices fall for fourth consecutive month

ROME, Italy - Global food commodity prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in May as the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic ...

