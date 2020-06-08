ISLAMABAD -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 103,671 with 2,067 deaths, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry on Monday morning.

The country currently has 67,249 active cases and 34,355 people have recovered from the disease. The mortality rate of the COVID-19 infected patients in Pakistan is around 2 percent and the recovery rate is 33.1 percent, the official statistics revealed. (Pakistan-COVID-19)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,814.

The daily caseload fell below 40 after staying above 50 for two days in a row. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,297. (South Korea-COVID-19)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic in India crossed the 7,000-mark, reaching 7,135 on Monday, as the total number of cases surpassed 250,000, reaching 256,611, said the latest data issued by the health ministry.

The ministry's data said that 206 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,983 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country. (India-COVID-19)

- - - -

TOKYO -- Japan's economy shrank an annualized real 2.2 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, upwardly revised from the preliminary reported 3.4 percent contraction, the government said in a report on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the contraction in real gross domestic product, equates to a 0.6 percent decrease, the Cabinet Office's revised data showed. (Japan-Economy)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the peace process in Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said Sunday night.

An army statement said the U.S. envoy and the Pakistani army chief discussed the overall regional security situation including the Afghan refugee issue, Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management. (Pakistan-U.S.-Visit)