Tue, 09 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
81
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Trump likely to address American people in reunification bid

WASHINGTON, DC - In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George ...

Minneapolis City Councillors want to shut down police department

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - At least nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and ...

India records nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

NEW DELHI, India - India on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 more COVID-19 cases, and 206 deaths ...

More than 400,000 people have now lost their lives to Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York, (Xinhua) -- The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 400,000 on Sunday, according to the Center for ...

U.S. attorney general says he did not give order to clear park

WASHINGTON, DC - Attorney General William Barr says law enforcement officers were already moving to push back protesters from a ...

Australian marchers demonstrate against treatment of Indigenous people

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia (Xinhua) -- As thousands of Australians marched in solidarity with U.S. protesters this week, highly visible were ...

Business

Section
Nearly 1,500 new cars sold in Ireland last month

DUBLIN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's new car sales in May went up slightly from the previous month, indicating a ...

Japanese markets rally, China stocks listless

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Tokyo rose strongly on Monday in lackluster day where stocks in China struggled to gain ...

China's imports drop by 12.7 percent in May

BEIJING, China (Xinhua) -- China's exports rose by 1.4 percent year on year in yuan terms to 1.46 trillion yuan ...

Saudis, Russians convince OPEC and others to cut oil production

The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries on Saturday agreed to a one-month extension of record production cuts, in the ...

Taiwan's CPI drops to lowest level since December 2009

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Xinhua) -- Taiwan has reported the steepest decline of its consumer price index (CPI) since December 2009, rousing ...

Roundup: World Bank projects global economy to shrink by 5.2 pct in 2020

Photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Photo by Ting ...

Movie Review

The Beastmaster (Special Divimax Edition)
Beastmaster