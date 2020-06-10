Wed, 10 Jun 2020

1,871 poilice in Mubai have Covid-19, twenty-one have died so far

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police said that 1,871 COVID-19 positive cases among the personnel have been reported ...

Trump likely to address American people in reunification bid

WASHINGTON, DC - In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George ...

Minneapolis City Councillors want to shut down police department

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - At least nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and ...

India records nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

NEW DELHI, India - India on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 more COVID-19 cases, and 206 deaths ...

More than 400,000 people have now lost their lives to Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York, (Xinhua) -- The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 400,000 on Sunday, according to the Center for ...

U.S. attorney general says he did not give order to clear park

WASHINGTON, DC - Attorney General William Barr says law enforcement officers were already moving to push back protesters from a ...

Business

Section
Average weekly earnings in Ireland rise by 3.9% to 801 euros

DUBLIN, Ireland June 9 (Xinhua) -- Average weekly earnings in Ireland increased by 3.9 percent to 801.83 euros (906 U.S. ...

Shares in Japan dip, markets elsewhere make reasonable gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia, in its first trading day since Friday, led Asian markets higher on Tuesday, although in ...

Solar Energy Corporation awards Adani Green Energy $6 billion project

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India - Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has won the first of its kind manufacturing-linked solar agreement from ...

Airlines anticipate resuming flights to and from Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Some international airlines may soon be flying to and from Dublin Airport again, as restrictions are being ...

Nearly 1,500 new cars sold in Ireland last month

DUBLIN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's new car sales in May went up slightly from the previous month, indicating a ...

Japanese markets rally, China stocks listless

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Tokyo rose strongly on Monday in lackluster day where stocks in China struggled to gain ...

