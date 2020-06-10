Wed, 10 Jun 2020

International

Australia, a prop in a wider political game?

"What's in it for us?"This is the first question Prime Minister Scott Morrison should have asked himself when US President ...

George Floyd remembered as body is laid to rest

HOUSTON, Texas - Family, friends, and people who never knew him filed into the pews of the Fountain of Praise ...

1,871 police in Mubai have Covid-19, twenty-one have died so far

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police said that 1,871 COVID-19 positive cases among the personnel have been reported ...

Trump likely to address American people in reunification bid

WASHINGTON, DC - In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George ...

Minneapolis City Councillors want to shut down police department

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - At least nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and ...

India records nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

NEW DELHI, India - India on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 more COVID-19 cases, and 206 deaths ...

Business

Little movement in either direction on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Australia were range-bound on Wednesday with little movement in either direction.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ...

Airlines in China flew 25.83 million passengers in May

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's airline industry showed signs of recovery in May with the decline in key indicators ...

Dow Jones and S&P 500 dive, which tech stocks continue roll

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers pause on Tuesday pushing the Dow Jones and Standard and Poor's 500 into losses."It ...

Average weekly earnings in Ireland rise by 3.9% to 801 euros

DUBLIN, Ireland June 9 (Xinhua) -- Average weekly earnings in Ireland increased by 3.9 percent to 801.83 euros (906 U.S. ...

Solar Energy Corporation awards Adani Green Energy $6 billion project

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India - Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has won the first of its kind manufacturing-linked solar agreement from ...

Airlines anticipate resuming flights to and from Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Some international airlines may soon be flying to and from Dublin Airport again, as restrictions are being ...

Movie Review

