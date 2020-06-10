Global markets are on the rise Wednesday as investors wait to hear what steps the U.S. Federal Reserve will take to ensure a post-pandemic recovery.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei index finished the trading session up 0.1%. In late afternoon trading on, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was essentially unchanged, while Shanghai's composite index was down 0.4%. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX was trading flat, the Sensex in Mumbai and Taiwan's TSEC were both 0.7% higher, and the KOSPI in Seoul was 0.3% higher.

European markets are off to a good start, with London's FTSE index up 0.6%, the CAC-40 in Paris trading 0.8%, and the DAX index in Frankfurt up 0.9%.

In oil trading, U.S crude is selling at $38.10 per barrel, down 2.1%, while Brent crude is going for $40.48 per barrel, down 1.7%.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all trending upward in futures trading.