The PGA Tour's unscheduled three-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic gave Brooks Koepka a chance to heal his balky left knee.

Koepka, formerly the world's top-ranked player, returns to action Thursday when the tour restarts with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I got lucky," Koepka said of the tour's hiatus. "It was definitely beneficial for me. It's something -- I was able to kind of reassess where I was at, get the knee stronger.

"The knee is back. It's a lot better. And then finally be able just to swing the club the right way and kind of get back to the process or the way of thinking that I had before. It's been a blessing in disguise for me without a doubt, and I'm excited to see what happens here."

Koepka didn't practice at all in the 2018-19 season, and last fall he had stem-cell treatment to address a partially torn patellar tendon. The start of the 2019-20 season didn't go well, though, as he missed the cut in Las Vegas before withdrawing from an October event in South Korea due to more knee pain.

He finally returned to action in early 2020 with two Middle Eastern events on the European Tour, tying for 34th at Abu Dhabi before tying for 17th at the Saudi International.

Koepka returned to the United States and posted three unimpressive results, tying for 43rd in the Genesis Invitational, missing the cut at the Honda Classic and tying for 47th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He shot a 2-under-par 70 in the first round at The Players Championship in mid-March before that event was halted due to the pandemic. The Fort Worth event will be the PGA Tour's first since The Players.

"I felt at The Players, (the knee) was starting to come around," Koepka said. "I felt something positive. But right now it's a million times better. The swing feels like it's in a great spot. I'm controlling ball flights, controlling spin, yardages, putting it good, chipping it good.

"I feel like a new person, honestly. The way I'm able to move right now is a lot better than I was three months ago, four months ago, and I'm excited. It really is going to be fun to tee it up again."

Koepka, 30, owns seven career PGA Tour wins, four of them majors: the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens, and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships. His most recent victory was at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last July.

--Field Level Media