UNITED NATIONS -- With the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on top of armed conflict and natural disasters in Afghanistan, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday that it hopes to reach 11.1 million people there with aid.

The OCHA put the cost of assisting them at 1.1 billion U.S. dollars. (UN-Afghanistan-Humanitarian Aid)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Ri Son Gwon, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), criticized the U.S. policy toward Pyongyang on Friday, saying his country will build up more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from Washington.

Ri made the remarks on the two-year anniversary of the first DPRK-U.S. summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018, during which the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a joint statement. (DPRK-FM-US)

- - - -

OTTAWA -- Canada's international assets decreased 382.2 billion Canadian dollars (about 280 billion U.S. dollars), or 6.6 percent, to 5,406.8 billion Canadian dollars (3,972 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2020, according to Statistics Canada on Thursday.

It was the largest percentage decrease since the third quarter of 2008 at the time of the global financial crisis. (Canada-International Assets)

- - - -

ADEN, Yemen -- At least two Yemenis were killed and five others injured in an artillery shelling launched by the Houthi rebels in the country's southwestern province of Taiz, a government official told Xinhua.

"Artillery shells were launched by the Houthi rebels and indiscriminately landed on a residential neighborhood in Taiz's western part," the local government official said on condition of anonymity. (Yemen-Taiz-Shelling)