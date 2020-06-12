Fri, 12 Jun 2020

News RELEASES

International

Top U.S. military leader describes walk with Trump as 'mistake'

WASHINGTON, DC - Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President ...

It's official, U.S. now has more than two million cases of Covid-19

The United States has officially gone over the 2 million mark in total cases of novel coronavirus infections.According to figures ...

U.S. president to hold summit on responses to racial divide

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with faith leaders, law enforcement officers and small business ...

Germany Confirms U.S. Eyeing Troop Cuts Despite Concerns Over Russia

The German government says it has received formal notification of a possible partial withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in the ...

Comparing the U.S. response and the rest of the world to Covid-19

In the United States, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has centered on bailouts of mega-corporations and big banks. Citizens ...

Australia, a prop in a wider political game?

"What's in it for us?"This is the first question Prime Minister Scott Morrison should have asked himself when US President ...

Business

Stock markets in Asia, Europe hit the brakes

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock traders in Asia applied the brakes on Friday, a day after global markets were rattled sending ...

As U.S. begins to recover, uncertainty persists as to sustainability

WASHINGTON, DC June 12 (Xinhua) -- As the U.S. economy slowly moves toward recovery after getting hammered by the COVID-19 ...

Sanity returns to Wall Street, stocks dive

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. and global stock markets shattered on Thursday as reality set in. The major indices ...

Scottish resorts owned by Donald Trump qualify for government relief

A potential Pound 1 million bailout to US President Donald Trump for his two Scottish golf resorts was criticised on ...

South African business confidence hits forty-three year low

In the second quarter of this year, business confidence in South Africa fell to its lowest level ever recorded on ...

