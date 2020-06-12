SEOUL, June 12 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 56 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,003.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 12 days. Of the new cases, 13 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,325.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, night spots, a table tennis facility, a distribution center, and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 277. The total fatality rate stood at 2.31 percent.

A total of 15 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,669. The total recovery rate was 88.9 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.08 million people, among whom 1,045,240 tested negative for the virus and 24,244 are being checked.