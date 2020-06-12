BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

HAVANA -- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Thursday that the country will start a phased post-COVID-19 recovery plan in the coming weeks.

"Production and social activities will return to normal in a gradual, staged, and asymmetrical way," he said during a special program on state TV Cubavision. "We have to maintain sanitary measures in all public spaces."

- - - -

SYDNEY -- Australian civil rights groups are calling to toughen anti-hate laws in the State of Victoria to curb the rise of racially motivated abuse toward Asian background residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the minority rights group Asian Australian Alliance (AAA) joined a coalition of union, civil society and faith-based groups to submit their proposal before a Victorian parliamentary committee review the state's anti-vilification legislation.

- - - -

KATHMANDU -- The Nepali government has reported a substantially high number of COVID-19 cases among the young working age population, according to data of Nepal's Health and Population.

The highest number of COVID-19 infections is among people aged between 21 and 30 years, followed by the age groups of 11-20 years and 31-40 years respectively, according to the ministry.

- - - -

LOS ANGELES -- The Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited national parks in the American West, reopened Thursday after being closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Beginning June 11, the park will open all the primary attractions to some extent and visitors will be able to enter Yosemite in a multitude of ways," said park officials on its official website, noting that they are working to increase access to the park in Northern California in a phased approach following the guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities.

- - - -

BEIJING -- The two close contacts of China's capital Beijing's newly reported COVID-19 case tested negative in nucleic acid and antibody testing, local health authorities said Friday.

The new case was reported in Beijing's Xicheng District on Thursday. The district's health commission said the patient's two family members are currently under medical observation and had shown no signs of discomfort.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 56 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,003.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 12 days. Of the new cases, 13 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,325.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, night spots, a table tennis facility, a distribution center, and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.