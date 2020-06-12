ULAN BATOR, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 261 Mongolian nationals have been repatriated from Japan on a chartered flight amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's health ministry said Friday.

The flight from Tokyo landed in the Chinggis Khaan International Airport on Thursday night, Dorj Narangerel, head of public relations and surveillance at the ministry, told a news conference.

The repatriated nationals have been placed under isolation and medical observation at the Central Military Hospital and other designated facilities for 21 days, Narangerel said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia has been evacuating its citizens from abroad in stages, according to the country's State Emergency Commission (SEC).

More than 2,300 Mongolian nationals from countries including Kazakhstan, Japan, India, South Korea and Germany will be returned home on nine chartered flights this month, the SEC said.

As of Friday, the Asian country has confirmed 197 COVID-19 cases, including five foreign nationals. All cases were imported, mostly from Russia.

No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in Mongolia so far.