SEOUL, June 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 49 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,051.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 13 days. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,330.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, language institute, call center, nursing home, and health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 277. The total fatality rate stood at 2.30 percent.

A total of 22 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,691. The total recovery rate was 88.7 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.09 million people, among whom 1,059,301 tested negative for the virus and 23,352 are being checked.