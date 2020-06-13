WASHINGTON -- U.S. Federal Reserve said Friday that COVID-19 and the measures taken to protect public health have induced a sharp decline in U.S. economic activity and the severe economic repercussions have been "especially visible" in the labor market.

In its Monetary Policy Report submitted to the Congress, the central bank said the pandemic has led to a surge in job losses, "with the unemployment rate, which had been at a 50-year low, soaring to a postwar record high." (US-Fed-COVID-19)

- - - -

ANKARA -- Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Friday that Turkey is ready to expand cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and work with China in many fields after the COVID-19 pandemic, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish minister made the remarks during a phone meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Zhong Shan, in which she invited Chinese firms to invest in Turkey. (Turkey-BRI-China)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The phrase "human rights" in U.S. policy has always referred to what others violate, but rarely comes back to what the U.S. government is obligated to protect at home, said an opinion piece published recently by the U.S. magazine Foreign Policy.

The article, titled "America the Unexceptional," was written by David Kaye, a law professor at the University of California Irvine and the U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression.

"Despite its rhetoric and its occasional leadership, the United States has long had its foreign-policy foot inside the human rights system and its domestic one firmly outside," Kaye noted in the commentary. "Treaties and other international obligations that it calls upon others to keep are not even enforceable within the United States itself." (US-Human rights)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Pyongyang late Friday threatened to take "regretful and painful" retaliation soon against Seoul as their mutual trust is "shattered" by the latter's failure to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets from being sent into the North.

Pyongyang dismissed Seoul's promise to stop "defectors" from sending balloons carrying leaflets as "lip service", Jang Kum Chol, director of the United Front Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

In response to the DPRK's strong protest, the South Korean government has promised to deal strictly with activists' flying of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North and take legislative measures to ban the "hostile act" at the border area. (DPRK-South Korea)