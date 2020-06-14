SEOUL, June 14 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,085.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past two weeks. Of the new cases, three were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,333.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, language institute, call center, nursing home, and health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

No more death was reported, leaving the death toll at 277. The total fatality rate stood at 2.29 percent.

A total of 27 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,718. The total recovery rate was 88.7 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.1 million people, among whom 1,066,887 tested negative for the virus and 21,356 are being checked.