PYONGYANG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The north-south joint liaison office located in the bordering Kaesong Industrial Zone was completely destroyed, the official Korean Central News Agency of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reported on Tuesday.

At 2:50 p.m. local time (0550 GMT), the liaison office was tragically ruined with a terrific explosion, it said.

The report also said completely destroying the north-south joint liaison office was "corresponding to the mindset of the enraged people to surely force human scum and those, who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes."

The development is an apparent follow-up move by the DPRK after its top officials recently threatened to shut down the inter-Korean liaison office or even withdraw from the military cooperation agreement signed in 2018 in protest against anti-DPRK propaganda leaflets that defectors from the north fly across the border.