Woman pushes accelerator instead of brakes, and ends up at sea

DUBAI, UAE - Divers of Dubai Police have rescued a car from the sea at Al Mamzar Creek in northeast ...

Members of gang who imported 2.87 tonnes of MDMA and meth arrested

DUBAI, UAE - Five people have been arrested in the UAE and Australia, in relation to what has been described ...

Academy Awards pushed back by two months due to pandemic

LOS ANGELES, California, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 93rd ...

U.S. intelligence agencies fared well in identifying coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, it's clear that having better information sooner, and acting more quickly on what ...

More research needed on use of face masks during sport

The coronavirus began to affect sporting events as early as January 30, when the Chinese Football Association announced it was ...

Trump's choice of Tulsa for campaign rally could add fuel to fire

As the world watched with President Donald Trump the spontaneous reactions of so much racism, police brutality, social protests, burning ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia on the boil, Nikkei 225 gains 1,051 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks rallied across Asia on Tuesday, led by Japan, where the Nikkei 225 soared more than ...

U.S. stocks rebound after Fed vows to buy corporate bonds

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks snapped back from earlier losses to trade markedly higher on Monday, following a ...

Large scale adoption of work from home brings challenges for businesse

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Nearly 75 per cent of organisations globally require increased infrastructure budgets for new tools, ...

Hong Kong tourism industry pins hopes on new security law

HONG KONG, June 14 (ANI): As Hong Kong citizens continue their pro-democracy battle against the city's leadership and mainland China, ...

Effects of lockdowns around world likely to have lasting impact

Lockdowns imposed around the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are having a differential impact on economic ...

