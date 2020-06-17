North Korea uses explosives to destroy inter-Korean liaison office

PYONGYANG, North Korea, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The north-south joint liaison office located in the bordering Kaesong Industrial Zone was completely destroyed, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

"At 2:50 p.m. local time (0550 GMT), the liaison office was tragically ruined with a terrific explosion," the agency said.

The report also said completely destroying the north-south joint liaison office was "corresponding to the mindset of the enraged people to surely force human scum and those, who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes."

The development is an apparent follow-up move by North Korea after its top officials recently threatened to shut down the inter-Korean liaison office or even withdraw from the military cooperation agreement signed in 2018 in protest against anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets that defectors from the north fly across the border.

Photo: Officials from South Korea and North Korea - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) - unveil the joint liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, Sept. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Joint Press Corps).