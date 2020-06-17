NEW DELHI -- "The country now has the capacity to test 300,000 samples per day. The total number of samples tested thus far is 5,921,069 with 154,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours," India's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The data released by government in the morning said total COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 343,091 including 9,900 deaths.

- - - -

SEOUL -- The South Korean government expresses strong regret over the DPRK side's unilateral explosion of the inter-Korean joint liaison office building that was opened according to the Panmunjom Declaration, Kim You-geun, first deputy director of the Blue House National Security Office, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

- - - -

SYDNEY -- "Please don't assume (symptoms are) a cold or a flu, please assume it's COVID," said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW), as all businesses in NSW, including cinemas, theaters, amusement parks, show grounds and brothels will be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures in place from July 1.

Berejiklian urged people to remain vigilant and get tested if they felt ill, saying the easing of restrictions was only possible with high testing numbers.

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- COVID-19 has led to much more hospitalizations and deaths among those with reported underlying health conditions, according to a new report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

According to the report, hospitalizations were six times higher and deaths 12 times higher among those with reported underlying conditions compared with those with none reported.

- - - -

LONDON -- "All runners must run with a sports watch, a phone, or both to track their performance and receive a time," said the iRace organizers on their website.

Virtual racing will see a free-to-enter iRace Live Virtual 10km on July 5 as there is no sign of proper road racing back on track in Britain.

All runners in the iRace Live Virtual 10km will start at the same time from their own start lines and the race can be followed live on an online leaderboard.