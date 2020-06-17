TEGUCIGALPA -- Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced Tuesday in a message to the nation that he and his wife Ana Garcia both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19," said Hernandez in a televised speech. (Honduras-President-COVID-19)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The army of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced on Wednesday it would redeploy soldiers to the previously-demilitarized Kaesong Industrial Zone and the Mount Kumgang areas soon.

The army was making a clearer stand on more detailed military action plans outlined Tuesday so as to provide military guarantee for the measures taken by the party and the government, an unnamed spokesman for General Staff of the Korean People's Army was quoted by the Korean Central News Agency as saying in a statement. (DPRK-South Korea-Ties)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- Total COVID-19 deaths crossed 10,000-mark in India on Wednesday, reaching 11,903, as total cases surpassed the 350,000-mark, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry Wednesday morning.

The data said that 2,003 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 10,974 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 11,903 and total cases to 354,065. (India-COVID-19-Death)

- - - -

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan -- Seventeen Afghan soldiers and nine militants were killed and 11 army soldiers wounded after Taliban militants attacked military camps in two Afghan northern provinces early Wednesday, sources said.

In northern Kunduz province, five Afghan army soldiers were killed and six others wounded when clashes occurred in Talawka, a locality, 15 km north of the provincial capital Kunduz city along a road linking the city to bordering town of Shir Khan. (Afghanistan-Attack)