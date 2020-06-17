Wed, 17 Jun 2020

A greener economy: how we make sustainability central to business

The coronavirus pandemic could change the world in ways that were unimaginable only a few short months ago. While the ...

China's quantum satellite enables first totally secure long-range messages

In the middle of the night, invisible to anyone but special telescopes in two Chinese observatories, satellite Micius sends particles ...

North Korea uses explosives to destroy inter-Korean liaison office

PYONGYANG, North Korea, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The north-south joint liaison office located in the bordering Kaesong Industrial Zone was ...

Next month NASA to resume search for life on Mars

Despite the pandemic, NASA is on track to launch its Mars rover, Perseverance, this July from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its ...

Iran vows to continue cooperation with IAEA

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran will keep working in cooperation with the International Atomic ...

Woman pushes accelerator instead of brakes, and ends up at sea

DUBAI, UAE - Divers of Dubai Police have rescued a car from the sea at Al Mamzar Creek in northeast ...

Wall Street tacks on to global stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock indices shot ahead on Tuesday on the back of strong retail sales in ...

Hyundai Creta outsells Maruti Suzuki and DZire in Indian car market

While it was usually a Maruti Suzuki product that claimed a top spot on the list of best-selling cars in ...

Stocks in Asia on the boil, Nikkei 225 gains 1,051 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks rallied across Asia on Tuesday, led by Japan, where the Nikkei 225 soared more than ...

Academy Awards pushed back by two months due to pandemic

LOS ANGELES, California, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 93rd ...

Large scale adoption of work from home brings challenges for businesse

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Nearly 75 per cent of organisations globally require increased infrastructure budgets for new tools, ...

Winter Light (Nattvardsgsterna)