KUNDUZ, Afghanistan -- Seventeen Afghan soldiers and nine militants were killed and 11 army soldiers wounded after Taliban militants attacked military camps in two Afghan northern provinces early Wednesday, sources said.

In northern Kunduz province, five Afghan army soldiers were killed and six others wounded when clashes occurred in Talawka, a locality, 15 km north of the provincial capital Kunduz city along a road linking the city to bordering town of Shir Khan.(Afghanistan-Militants)

NEW DELHI -- Total COVID-19 deaths crossed 10,000-mark in India on Wednesday, reaching 11,903, as total cases surpassed the 350,000-mark, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry Wednesday morning.

The data said that 2,003 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 10,974 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 11,903 and total cases to 354,065. (India-COVID-19)

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the military action plans announced by the army of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that it expresses deep concern over the announcement by the General Staff of the Korean People's Army of the detailed military action plans.(SKorea-DPRK-Ties)

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand's Ministry of Health on Wednesday blamed a quarantine blunder related to the two active cases announced on Tuesday and promised to ensure stricter isolation rules.

"We have always expected that New Zealand would get more cases of COVID-19, especially with more people from overseas coming into the country," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference on Wednesday.(New Zealand-COVID-19)