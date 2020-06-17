SEOUL -- South Korea responded on Wednesday to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s refusal of Seoul's offer to send special envoy and the DPRK army's military action plans.

Yoon Do-han, senior public communication secretary for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said in a statement that the DPRK unilaterally disclosed South Korea's closed-door proposal to dispatch special envoy to the DPRK in a bid to find a breakthrough under the current situations. (S. Korea-DPRK-Ties)

- - - -

KABUL -- The Afghan National Police (ANP) arrested four Islamic State (IS) members including one of the group's key leaders in eastern Kunar province, the Ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

The ANP's Special Operations Police Force conducted a counter-terrorism operation Tuesday night, arresting IS members in Jaba Pushad village of Sarkanu district, the ministry said in a statement. (Afghanistan-IS-Local Leader)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul on Wednesday offered to resign amid worsened relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to local media reports.

Kim told local reporters at a press room of the government complex in Seoul that he decided to step down as the chief of the unification ministry, in charge of inter-Korean affairs, to take responsibility for the worsening relations between the two Koreas. (S. Korea-Minister-Resignation)

- - - -

JAKARTA -- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,031 within one day to 41,431, with the death toll adding by 45 to 2,276, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He also said that 540 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 16,243. (Indonesia-COVID-19)

- - - -

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan -- Seventeen Afghan soldiers and nine militants were killed and 11 army soldiers wounded after Taliban militants attacked military camps in two Afghan northern provinces early Wednesday, sources said.

In northern Kunduz province, five Afghan army soldiers were killed and six others wounded when clashes occurred in Talawka, a locality, 15 km north of the provincial capital Kunduz city along a road linking the city to bordering town of Shir Khan. (Afghanistan-Militants-Clashes)