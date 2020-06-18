BEIRUT -- Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Wednesday that the United States' new sanctions against Syria will not fall in the interest of Lebanon, local media reported.

"Lebanon does not have an interest in new sanctions," Zasypkin was quoted as saying by Elnashra, local independent newspaper.

Zasypkin said that the United States is aiming to achieve its goals by waging economic wars and exerting pressure on other powers.

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy may be entering a phase of bouncing back, with the easing of social distancing measures and resumption of business activities, but employment and output will be "well short" of the pre-pandemic level, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

Despite the reopening, most forecasters think "that will leave us well short of where we were in February, full employment with the economy really working broadly across all of its areas," Powell said in a virtual hearing before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australia's tourism minister has conceded that the country's international borders are unlikely to open in 2020.

Simon Birmingham, minister for trade, tourism and investment, said on Wednesday that border closures have been crucial to Australia's success in largely preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"It's sadly very unlikely that our health crisis is likely to facilitate an opening to international travel this year," he told the Australian Financial Review.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- A senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Wednesday that his government would not sit together with the authorities of South Korea and "there will be neither exchange nor cooperation in the future."

"We have no idea to sit together with the authorities of the south side who evoke only disgust and nasty feelings," Jang Kum Chol, director of the United Front Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.