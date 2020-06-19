Fri, 19 Jun 2020

Australian international travel ban likely to continue until 2021

CANBERRA, ACT, Australia, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Australia's tourism minister has conceded that the country's international borders are unlikely to ...

How police reform has worked in Newark, New Jersey

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality in America continue to call for justice after the police murder of George ...

Central West police confiscate more than seven hundred firearms

CENTRAL WEST, NSW, Australia - A man has appeared in a Central West NSW court on Wednesday following the seizure ...

A greener economy: how we make sustainability central to business

The coronavirus pandemic could change the world in ways that were unimaginable only a few short months ago. While the ...

China's quantum satellite enables first totally secure long-range messages

In the middle of the night, invisible to anyone but special telescopes in two Chinese observatories, satellite Micius sends particles ...

North Korea uses explosives to destroy inter-Korean liaison office

PYONGYANG, North Korea, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The north-south joint liaison office located in the bordering Kaesong Industrial Zone was ...

Most Asian stocks ease, Chinese shares edge higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell in Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan on Thursday, while virtually sitting pat in China.Earlier ...

Coronavirus pandemic significantly weakens Indian growth outlook

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Credit rating agency Fitch Thursday said it revised its outlook on India to "negative" ...

Tug of war on Wall Street, industrials lose ground, techs gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors and traders struggled to decipher both good ...

Triggerfish to establish international studio in Galway

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Triggerfish, the animation studio behind Netflix's first original animated TV series from Africa,is to establish ...

Joblessness hits 15-year high in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent in the period from March to ...

