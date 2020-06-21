Sun, 21 Jun 2020

Fair in Statesville

International

U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier permanently loses Roosvelt command

WASHINGTON, DC - Following the release of a report into the events surrounding an outbreak of COVID-19 on the aircraft ...

Cleanout of all official U.S. media, including Voice of America

WASHINGTON, DC - Less than five months from the U.S. elections, the Trump administration with the support of Republican members ...

Fujitive judge from Iran found dead in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, Romania - Fugitive former Iranian judge Gholamreza Mansouri has been found dead in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, in suspicious ...

Crackdown on quarantines launched in Cebu City, extra police sent

PALO, Leyte, Philippines, June 19 (PIA) -- Some 54 police officers in Eastern Visayas were deployed to Cebu City on ...

2.2 million Americans have contracted coronavirus, as of Friday

NEW YORK CITY, New York, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 2.2 ...

Biden leading Trump in Reuters-Ipsos, CNBC-Change polls

WASHINGTON, DC - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would beat U.S. President Donald Trump in a landslide if the election ...

Business

2 Virginia attorneys wanted $200m 'consulting fees' to drop lawsuits

RICHMOND, Virginia - Two licensed Virginia attorneys pleaded guilty on Friday to federal extortion charges.The pair admitted their roles in ...

Eskimo Pies latest casualty of racism protests

PanARMENIAN.Net - The maker of Eskimo Pies will change the 99-year-old brand name of the ice cream treat, the company ...

Apple store closures unnerve Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Fresh selling in airline stocks, an announcement by Apple that it is closing stores in ...

New York Yankees president tells commissioner no more games

NEW YORK CITY, New York - New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseball's behalf, ...

Lacklustre day on Asian markets, gains limited

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made modest gains on Friday. Investors were cautious following a mixed performance on global ...

Lower auto sales in India prompts Moody's downgrade of Tata Motors

SINGAPORE - Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Tata Motors Ltd's (TML's) corporate family rating (CFR) and the company's senior unsecured ...

Movie Review

