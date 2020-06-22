Mon, 22 Jun 2020

International

U.S. withdrawal from WHO causing 'alarm and confusion' among agencies

WASHINGTON, DC - Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise ...

Pentagon and police: do both need defunding?

When Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) introduced a resolution recently to cut $350 billion from the Defense budget, the only media ...

Shooting in Minneapolis leaves man dead, nearly a dozen injured

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - One man died and 11 people were wounded in a Minneapolis shooting, police said Sunday.Photographs and live ...

Trump wants one year prison terms for those who burn flag

TULSA, Oklahoma - At Donald Trump's first Presidential campaign rally amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was smaller than initially expected ...

U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier permanently loses Roosvelt command

WASHINGTON, DC - Following the release of a report into the events surrounding an outbreak of COVID-19 on the aircraft ...

Cleanout of all official U.S. media, including Voice of America

WASHINGTON, DC - Less than five months from the U.S. elections, the Trump administration with the support of Republican members ...

Business

Section
Parts to help repair Venezuela's refineries being sent from Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - An Iranian cargo ship is expected to dock in Venezuela soon, an arrival that comes shortly after ...

2 Virginia attorneys wanted $200m 'consulting fees' to drop lawsuits

RICHMOND, Virginia - Two licensed Virginia attorneys pleaded guilty on Friday to federal extortion charges.The pair admitted their roles in ...

Eskimo Pies latest casualty of racism protests

PanARMENIAN.Net - The maker of Eskimo Pies will change the 99-year-old brand name of the ice cream treat, the company ...

Apple store closures unnerve Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Fresh selling in airline stocks, an announcement by Apple that it is closing stores in ...

New York Yankees president tells commissioner no more games

NEW YORK CITY, New York - New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseball's behalf, ...

Lacklustre day on Asian markets, gains limited

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made modest gains on Friday. Investors were cautious following a mixed performance on global ...

