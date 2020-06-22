LOS ANGELES -- More than 40 California deaths are waiting for a decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on whether to test for COVID-19, and any positive finding among them "could dramatically rewrite the narrative of COVID-19" in the country, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

According to the report, a cluster of mysterious respiratory deaths, as early as last December, is "under scrutiny amid questions of whether the novel coronavirus lurked in California months before it was first detected." (US-Death-Coronavirus)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea will soon distribute 12 million leaflets to South Korea "to make them pay dearly for their crime," the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

"As of June 22, various equipment and means of distributing leaflets, including over 3,000 balloons of various types capable of scattering leaflets deep inside South Korea, have been prepared," and 12 million leaflets of all kinds have been printed out, the report said. (DPRK-South Korea-Leaflet)

- - - -

BELGRADE -- Coalition around the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic achieved a landslide victory at the parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to the Republic Electoral Commission (RIK).

Preliminary results of the RIK showed that the coalition around the SNS won 63.35 percent of votes, while smaller ruling coalition partner Socialist Party of Serbia led by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic collected another 10.62 percent. (Serbia-Election-Parliament)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- The Australian state of Victoria has taken a step back from easing COVID-19 restrictions scheduled for Monday, after recording a spike in new infections.

The state recorded 16 news cases on Monday, which followed six straight days of double digit growth, including more than 40 new cases over the weekend -- the largest increase for Victoria in two months. (Australia-COVID-19-Restrictions)