Mon, 22 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
U.S. withdrawal from WHO causing 'alarm and confusion' among agencies

WASHINGTON, DC - Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise ...

Pentagon and police: do both need defunding?

When Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) introduced a resolution recently to cut $350 billion from the Defense budget, the only media ...

Amsterdam and Dublin cops combine to take $1.1m in cocaine off streets

DUBLIN, Ireland/AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - A joint international policing operation took place in The Netherlands and Ireland on Saturday resulting in ...

Shooting in Minneapolis leaves man dead, nearly a dozen injured

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - One man died and 11 people were wounded in a Minneapolis shooting, police said Sunday.Photographs and live ...

Trump wants one year prison terms for those who burn flag

TULSA, Oklahoma - At Donald Trump's first Presidential campaign rally amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was smaller than initially expected ...

U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier permanently loses Roosvelt command

WASHINGTON, DC - Following the release of a report into the events surrounding an outbreak of COVID-19 on the aircraft ...

Business

Section
Dubai Airport gearing up for resumption of full services from 7 July

PanARMENIAN.Net - Airports in Dubai will welcome tourists from July 7, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced ...

Asian stock markets have unremarkable start to week

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia drifted lower on Monday as investors feared a second wave of coronavorus with many ...

Parts to help repair Venezuela's refineries being sent from Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - An Iranian cargo ship is expected to dock in Venezuela soon, an arrival that comes shortly after ...

2 Virginia attorneys wanted $200m 'consulting fees' to drop lawsuits

RICHMOND, Virginia - Two licensed Virginia attorneys pleaded guilty on Friday to federal extortion charges.The pair admitted their roles in ...

Eskimo Pies latest casualty of racism protests

PanARMENIAN.Net - The maker of Eskimo Pies will change the 99-year-old brand name of the ice cream treat, the company ...

Apple store closures unnerve Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Fresh selling in airline stocks, an announcement by Apple that it is closing stores in ...

Movie Review

Tokyo Olympiad (Tky orinpikku)