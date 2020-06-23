Tue, 23 Jun 2020

China trials temporary laboratories to accelerate virus testing

BEIJING, China, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 testing lab built with an air-inflated structure went into trial operation on ...

U.S. withdrawal from WHO causing 'alarm and confusion' among agencies

WASHINGTON, DC - Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise ...

Pentagon and police: do both need defunding?

When Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) introduced a resolution recently to cut $350 billion from the Defense budget, the only media ...

Amsterdam and Dublin cops combine to take $1.1m in cocaine off streets

DUBLIN, Ireland/AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - A joint international policing operation took place in The Netherlands and Ireland on Saturday resulting in ...

Shooting in Minneapolis leaves man dead, nearly a dozen injured

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - One man died and 11 people were wounded in a Minneapolis shooting, police said Sunday.Photographs and live ...

Trump wants one year prison terms for those who burn flag

TULSA, Oklahoma - At Donald Trump's first Presidential campaign rally amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was smaller than initially expected ...

49% of people think AI will reduce privacy

The stunning successes of artificial intelligence would not have happened without the availability of massive amounts of data, whether its ...

6,000 scientist profiles analyzed prior to release of top rankings

Boston PRWeb - Guide2Research, a leading research portal for computer science, has released the latest edition of their annual ranking ...

Dubai Airport gearing up for resumption of full services from 7 July

PanARMENIAN.Net - Airports in Dubai will welcome tourists from July 7, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced ...

Asian stock markets have unremarkable start to week

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia drifted lower on Monday as investors feared a second wave of coronavorus with many ...

Parts to help repair Venezuela's refineries being sent from Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - An Iranian cargo ship is expected to dock in Venezuela soon, an arrival that comes shortly after ...

2 Virginia attorneys wanted $200m 'consulting fees' to drop lawsuits

RICHMOND, Virginia - Two licensed Virginia attorneys pleaded guilty on Friday to federal extortion charges.The pair admitted their roles in ...

