Thu, 25 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
73
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Russia commemorates victory over Nazi Germany in WWII

Russia staged a postponed Victory Day military parade in Moscow on Wednesday with President Vladimir Putin seeking to solidify support ...

Four decisions that have put U.S. on the road to disaster

There is no longer any major economic outcome on which the United States is succeeding. Alan Austin explains and illustrates ...

Taliban steps up attacks, 291 Afghan soldiers killed in past week

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghanistan's security forces have suffered their bloodiest week so far in the 19-year-old Afghan war.The Afghanistan's National ...

U.S. ban on foreign visas extended to end of 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end ...

Top Chinese media outlets including People's Daily targeted by Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration on Monday (local time) designated US operations of four major Chinese media outlets as ...

China trials temporary laboratories to accelerate virus testing

BEIJING, China, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 testing lab built with an air-inflated structure went into trial operation on ...

Business

Section
Qantas to slash 6,000 jobs, raise $1.9 billion new equity

SYDNEY, Australia - Qantas Group has announced a stategy to deal with the post-coronavirus years, amidst the worst disruption to ...

Reality hits Wall Street, major indices each lose more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets on Wednesday came to grips with the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having ...

Japanese carmaker to target Africa, Middle East and India

Nissan has announced its medium term business plan for Africa, Middle East and India with an aim of turning over ...

Asian stocks rudderless, dollar claws back some losses

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. Technology stocks did best following another stellar performance in the ...

MLB readies for July 23/24 start

LOS ANGELES, California - Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred has confirmed that the 2020 season will be a 60-game ...

ESG principles can help companies contribute to investment returns

Investors are pushing companies to develop environmental plans, consider the social impacts of their operations and improve the integrity of ...

Movie Review

Battling Butler