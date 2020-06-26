New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): On the 70th anniversary of Korean War, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives "for establishing peace in the Korean Peninsula".

"On this special occasion, I salute all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean peninsula," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the War," he wrote while recalling the Indian contribution in Korean war.

"I also appreciate the efforts made by President Moon Jae-in to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula," he further said.

A video message from Prime Minister was screened during a commemorative ceremony to mark this solemn occasion in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The ceremony was organised by the country's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and presided over by President Moon Jae-in.

The PARA Field Hospital rendered yeoman service during the war and provided essential medical aid both to soldiers and civilians.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Korean people for their resilience, hard work, and resolve in building a great country from the ashes of war and also applauded the efforts of the South Korean government to secure peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. He conveyed the good wishes of the government and people of India for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula. (ANI)