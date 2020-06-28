Sun, 28 Jun 2020

International

Trump diversion of $2.5b for wall ruled unlawful by U.S. federal court

SAN FRANCISCO, California - A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of ...

Pakistan's total number of coronavirus cases tops 200,000

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan has become the 12th country in the world where the coronavirus count has surpassed the 200,000 ...

As pandemic tightens grip on U.S., president Trump remains in denial

Recently protests erupted nationwide across the United States over the death of one man, George Floyd.Yet more than 124,000 Americans ...

Iraqi forces swamp Iran-backed militia, capture leaders

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Iraqi security forces have raided the headquarters of an Iran-backed militia near Baghdad, seizing rockets and detaining ...

British conman jailed after fleecing U.S. seniors of $22 million

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - A flamboyant UK businessman who flies Russian fighter jets has been sentenced to nearly six years ...

U.S. hands over bodies of South Korean soldiers who died in Korean War

HONOLULU, Hawaii - Earlier this week a repatriation ceremony took place at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, in which the ...

Business

New digital-only Overseas Filipino Bank to operate without branches

CALOOCAN CITY, Philippines June 28 (PIA) -- The Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), a state-owned bank and a subsidiary of the ...

Surge in coronavirus cases rattle Wall Street, Dow drops nearly 3%

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones fell more than 700 points, or nearly 3% on Friday as U.S. ...

Cotton crops in Syria could reach 291,000 tons

ALEPPO, Syria - Cotton cultivated areas in various governorates of Syria are improving after declining in previous years due to ...

Covid-19 outlook viewed with suspicion on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors and traders grappled with the outlook for Covid-19, ...

How the workplace of the future will look

The future of jobs has been used to justify the major changes to university education announced last week. Fees for ...

Amazon to forgo naming rights on Seattle arena

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Thursday that his company bought the naming rights to Seattle's revamped arena, but it won't ...

