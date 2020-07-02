Thu, 02 Jul 2020

International

India's Navy repatriates 687 citizens who were stranded in Iran

THOOTHUKUDI, Tamil Nadi, India - The Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa, carrying 687 stranded citizens, including two women, arrived in Tuticorin ...

Black hole discovery leaves researchers looking for more black holes

CANBERRA, Australia - We now know just how massive the fastest-growing black hole in the universe actually is, as well ...

Pompeo has video conference with Taliban, receives assurances

The Taliban says it has held a video conference call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during which the ...

UN Human Rights Commission calls on Israel to reverse annexation plan

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned Israel on Monday not to proceed along the "dangerous path" of annexing ...

Beijing imposes travel bans on American officials over Hong Kong law

HONG KONG, June 30 (ANI): As the voices against the imposition of national security legislation in Hong Kong grows worldwide, ...

World marks International Asteroid Day

Tuesday marks International Asteroid Day. Near-Earth objects (NEOs), such as asteroids or comets, represent potentially catastrophic threats to our planet. ...

Business

Section
Stocks move higher on Asian bourses, Japan however loses ground

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China rallied on Wednesday, helping bourses in Hong Kong and Australia to also record credible ...

American companies given go-ahead to collaborate with Huawei

WASHINGTON, DC - In a rare twist to Washington's long-standing restrictions on the Chinese tech giant Huawei, the Commerce Department ...

Air cargo floundering as demand and capacity plummet

GENEVA, Switzerland - Global air freight markets in May showed a slight improvement in the air cargo market, but capacity ...

Stock in Asia follow U.S., Europe with solid gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia followed the overnight lead from Europe and Wall Street, posting strong gains.An official survey ...

Manila to rely on localized lockdowns if Covid-19 surges again

CALOOCAN CITY, June 30 (PIA) -- Metro Manila, the region that accounts for the majority of the COVID-19 cases in ...

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson announces extensive lay-offs

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson says it will have to lay off 140 workers across its production plants in the USA. ...

