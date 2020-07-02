Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
On June 13, President Donald Trump told the graduating class at West Point, "We are ending the era of endless ...
THOOTHUKUDI, Tamil Nadi, India - The Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa, carrying 687 stranded citizens, including two women, arrived in Tuticorin ...
CANBERRA, Australia - We now know just how massive the fastest-growing black hole in the universe actually is, as well ...
The Taliban says it has held a video conference call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during which the ...
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned Israel on Monday not to proceed along the "dangerous path" of annexing ...
HONG KONG, June 30 (ANI): As the voices against the imposition of national security legislation in Hong Kong grows worldwide, ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Thursday with Chinese indices doing best.The U.S. dollar meantime ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An alarming number of attacks by dogs on sheep has prompted an appeal from gardai for dog ...
A group of investment firms and shareholders is lobbying Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to end their sponsorship agreements with the ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. were mixed on Wednesday with the Dow Jones falling 77 points, ...
TOULOUSE, France - Airbus says it plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response ...
WASHINGTON, DC - In a rare twist to Washington's long-standing restrictions on the Chinese tech giant Huawei, the Commerce Department ...