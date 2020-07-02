Thu, 02 Jul 2020

News

No stopping U.S. military-industrial complex

On June 13, President Donald Trump told the graduating class at West Point, "We are ending the era of endless ...

India's Navy repatriates 687 citizens who were stranded in Iran

THOOTHUKUDI, Tamil Nadi, India - The Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa, carrying 687 stranded citizens, including two women, arrived in Tuticorin ...

Black hole discovery leaves researchers looking for more black holes

CANBERRA, Australia - We now know just how massive the fastest-growing black hole in the universe actually is, as well ...

Pompeo has video conference with Taliban, receives assurances

The Taliban says it has held a video conference call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during which the ...

UN Human Rights Commission calls on Israel to reverse annexation plan

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned Israel on Monday not to proceed along the "dangerous path" of annexing ...

Beijing imposes travel bans on American officials over Hong Kong law

HONG KONG, June 30 (ANI): As the voices against the imposition of national security legislation in Hong Kong grows worldwide, ...

Chinese stocks jump sharply, Hong Kong index gains 665 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Thursday with Chinese indices doing best.The U.S. dollar meantime ...

Warning for owners whose dogs are attacking sheep on Irish farms

DUBLIN, Ireland - An alarming number of attacks by dogs on sheep has prompted an appeal from gardai for dog ...

Washington Redskins sponsors under pressure over nickname furore

A group of investment firms and shareholders is lobbying Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to end their sponsorship agreements with the ...

Pfizer vaccine hopes lift Wall Street, Dow Jones however slips

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. were mixed on Wednesday with the Dow Jones falling 77 points, ...

Two-thirds of Airbus' 15,000 job cuts to be in France and Germany

TOULOUSE, France - Airbus says it plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response ...

American companies given go-ahead to collaborate with Huawei

WASHINGTON, DC - In a rare twist to Washington's long-standing restrictions on the Chinese tech giant Huawei, the Commerce Department ...

