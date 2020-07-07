Tue, 07 Jul 2020

Philippine military thwarts CNT militants attack on construction site

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao, Philippines - Troops of the 37th Infantry Battalion, under 603rd Infantry Brigade, foiled a communist NPA (CNT) ...

Yair Netanyahu making name for himself at home and abroad

JERUSALEM - As scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving ...

Nick Cordero dies from Covid-19 after 90 days in intensive care

WASHINGTON, DC - Broadway actor Nick Cordero, aged 41, has passed away after a long battle with coronavirus.According to Variety, ...

Virus continues spreading in United States, but death rate in retreat

WASHINGTON, DC - The novel coronavirus is continuing to spread in the United States, particularly in the western and southern ...

Philippine government to offer jobs at home for returning Filipinos

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines July 5 (PIA) - The returning Filipinos who arrived Sunday in the city from Sabah in Malaysia ...

World must be better equipped to manage crises and future plagues

Wherever one is at anywhere in the world today - given the yet unknown first, second, third, fourth or however ...

Strong gains on U.S. stock markets, technology shares do best

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hit the road running on Monday starting the week off with appreciable gains ...

Last year 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste was generated globally

One of the lessons the current coronavirus pandemic has taught us is that we depend on electronic devices more than ...

Asian stock markets zoom higher, Hong Kong index gains 966 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Buyers swamped mainland China's stock exchanges on Monday pushing the main share index more than 5% higher.Stocks ...

Demand for oil may have peaked

PARIS, France - Although crude prices have rebounded from coronavirus crisis lows, oil executives and experts are starting to ask ...

Nationalism an earth-shattering trend in shaping economies of future

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has recently conceded: "In general, economic thinking has privileged efficiency over resilience, and it ...

A million Russians predicted to declare bankruptcy in coming months

Moscow [Russia], July 4 (ANI): As countries across the globe have been facing the worst collective economic downturn since the ...

