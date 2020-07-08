WASHINGTON -- The United States on Tuesday officially submitted its notification of withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) to the United Nations secretary-general, setting in motion the country's exit from the global body in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly assailed the WHO for months and threatened to cut ties with the organization. Trump also announced in mid-April that his administration would halt U.S. funding to the WHO. (US-COVID-19-WHO)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), paid a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the demise of former President Kim Il Sung, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

The report said Kim, together with other senior officials, paid high tribute to the statues of both leaders, and a floral basket in the name of Kim Jong Un was placed at the statues. (DPRK-Kim Jong Un)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- At least five U.S. Republican senators have announced that they will not attend the Republican National Convention in late August, local media reported Tuesday.

Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski will not attend the GOP convention next month in Florida, aides for each of the senators confirmed to The Hill. (US-GOP-Convention)

- - - -

ABUJA -- Several gunmen were killed and their camps destroyed following an air operation in the northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto, the nation's airforce chief Sadique Abubakar said Tuesday.

The operation was launched on Monday as part of efforts to rid the Nigerian northwest region of gunmen or bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, Abubakar said in a statement. (Nigeria-Military Operation-Gunmen)