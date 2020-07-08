Wed, 08 Jul 2020

Countries across the globe re-thinking reopening as coronavirus surges

As coronavirus cases around the world approach 11.5 million, governments are struggling with how to reopen their economies, leading some ...

38% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's performance

A new Gallup poll showed Monday that 38% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's White House performance, a figure ...

North Dakota pipeline supported by Trump ordered to be closed

A U.S. federal judge ruled Monday that a controversial pipeline that runs through Native American lands in North Dakota be ...

Philippine military thwarts CNT militants attack on construction site

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao, Philippines - Troops of the 37th Infantry Battalion, under 603rd Infantry Brigade, foiled a communist NPA (CNT) ...

Yair Netanyahu making name for himself at home and abroad

JERUSALEM - As scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving ...

Nick Cordero dies from Covid-19 after 90 days in intensive care

WASHINGTON, DC - Broadway actor Nick Cordero, aged 41, has passed away after a long battle with coronavirus.According to Variety, ...

Hong Kong stocks appreciate, elsewhere markets slide

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in Asia were mostly on Wednesday, in line with the sell-off globally a day ...

U.S. stocks waver after strong rally of recent days

NEW YORK, New York - Uncertainty over the future predominance of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 gave Wall Street a panic ...

Vouchers instead of refunds in case of canceled flights disappoint

Despite unrelenting pressures from passenger rights advocates, intense media scrutiny and strident demands from passengers, airlines have remained largely immutable ...

Big move in electric rickshaw industry, Ampere swoops on Bestway

Ampere Vehicles is acquiring Noida based E-3Wheeler company, Bestway Agencies Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL), which sells e-Rickshaws under the ELE brand. ...

Last year 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste was generated globally

One of the lessons the current coronavirus pandemic has taught us is that we depend on electronic devices more than ...

Demand for oil may have peaked

PARIS, France - Although crude prices have rebounded from coronavirus crisis lows, oil executives and experts are starting to ask ...

