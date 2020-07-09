HO CHI MINH CITY -- A fire in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province has killed three people on Wednesday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The three victims included a 31-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child, according to the report. (Vietnam-Fire)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a 250-million-U.S. dollar loan to help the government of Cambodia respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Manila-based bank said the loan will be used to strengthen Cambodia's health care system, increase social assistance to the poor and vulnerable, and provide economic stimulus to businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises. (ADB-Cambodia-Loan)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippine Coast Guard has called off the search for the missing 12 fishermen and two passengers of the Philippine fishing boat that sank off Occidental Mindoro province on June 27 after colliding with a bulk carrier, PCG Commandant Vice Admiral George Ursabia said on Wednesday.

Ursabia met with the families of the missing Filipinos on Wednesday. At the meeting he informed the families that the PCG will continue to "actively monitor" the waters off Mamburao town where the collision occurred and nearby coastal areas. (Philippines-Missing Fishermen)

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australia's treasurer has described Victoria's return to coronavirus lockdown as an "impediment" to the country's economic recovery.

The Victorian state government announced a six-week lockdown on Tuesday for more than five million residents of the metropolitan Melbourne area from Wednesday in response to a spike in coronavirus cases. (Australia-Lockdown)

- - - -

SEOUL -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that his country strongly supports cooperation between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) amid the Seoul's efforts to resume inter-Korean cooperation.

His comment came as South Korea is seeking a U.S. support for the resumption of inter-Korean cooperation projects that have been suspended under international sanctions toward Pyongyang. (S. Korea-DPRK-U.S.-Ties)