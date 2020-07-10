Fri, 10 Jul 2020

International

Record 60,000 daily deaths in U.S. sweeps world tally past 12 million

NEW YORK, New York - A record 60,000 new cases recorded in a single day in the United States on ...

Attack on Japanese base in 1938 carried out by Soviets, not U.S.

In 1938, the Americans took credit for an unprecedented Soviet air raid on a Japanese air force base in Taiwan ...

Chinese government backs WHO, slams United States

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw ...

Bullying of International court and Bank of England laid bare

On January 9, 2020, Ambassador Karen Pierce-the United Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations-spoke at a meeting on the ...

Countries across the globe re-thinking reopening as coronavirus surges

As coronavirus cases around the world approach 11.5 million, governments are struggling with how to reopen their economies, leading some ...

38% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's performance

A new Gallup poll showed Monday that 38% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's White House performance, a figure ...

Business

Rally in Chinese shares continues, Asian stocks generally rise

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - An extended rally in shares in mainland China lifted spirits across the Asian region on Thursday.Gains ...

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor confident of Philippines economy

QUEZON CITY, Philippines (PIA) -- Despite the global economic recession brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine economy remains ...

U.S. stocks on a roll, Nasdaq at new record high

NEW YORK, New York - Despite the number of Covid-19 cases in the United States topping 3 million on Wednesday, ...

Companies engagement in advancing social equality sincere

In the past month, there's been an outpouring of support for Black Lives Matter from America's largest corporations.You might have ...

Hong Kong stocks appreciate, elsewhere markets slide

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in Asia were mostly on Wednesday, in line with the sell-off globally a day ...

Vouchers instead of refunds in case of canceled flights disappoint

Despite unrelenting pressures from passenger rights advocates, intense media scrutiny and strident demands from passengers, airlines have remained largely immutable ...

