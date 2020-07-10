Fri, 10 Jul 2020

The Asia Pacific region leads global 5G adoption

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Asia Pacific region is leading the world's 5G adoption, said John Hoffman, CEO of ...

More than 100 nations have active force of military drones

GENEVA, Switzerland - A U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, at Baghdad International Airport in January ...

Record 60,000 daily deaths in U.S. sweeps world tally past 12 million

NEW YORK, New York - A record 60,000 new cases recorded in a single day in the United States on ...

Attack on Japanese base in 1938 carried out by Soviets, not U.S.

In 1938, the Americans took credit for an unprecedented Soviet air raid on a Japanese air force base in Taiwan ...

Chinese government backs WHO, slams United States

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw ...

Bullying of International court and Bank of England laid bare

On January 9, 2020, Ambassador Karen Pierce-the United Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations-spoke at a meeting on the ...

Mixed performance on Wall Street as Covid-19 unnerves investors

NEW YORK, New York - With new coronavirus cases topping 60,000 in the U.S. a day earlier, industrial stocks in ...

Interceptor 650 becomes second-bestselling two-wheeler in UK

CHENNAI, India - Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield launched the 650 Twins, Interceptor and Continental GT back in 2018 at ...

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor confident of Philippines economy

QUEZON CITY, Philippines (PIA) -- Despite the global economic recession brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine economy remains ...

Companies engagement in advancing social equality sincere

In the past month, there's been an outpouring of support for Black Lives Matter from America's largest corporations.You might have ...

Hong Kong stocks appreciate, elsewhere markets slide

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in Asia were mostly on Wednesday, in line with the sell-off globally a day ...

Vouchers instead of refunds in case of canceled flights disappoint

Despite unrelenting pressures from passenger rights advocates, intense media scrutiny and strident demands from passengers, airlines have remained largely immutable ...

