Pyongyang [North Korea], July 10 (ANI): Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday (local time) said North Korea has no use for another summit with the United States.

According to a Yonhap report, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said she believes another summit is unnecessary and useless to the North as long as the two sides are unable to resolve their differences and the U.S. sticks to its positions.

This comes days after North Korean Foreign Ministry US affairs department head Kwon Jong Gun said Pyongyang did not intend to hold talks with Washington.

According to a Sputnik report, the hope for a summit before the US presidential elections has been expressed by South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. (ANI)