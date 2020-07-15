Wed, 15 Jul 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
79
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
975 flood shelters opened for a million stranded Bangladeshis

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Officials and volunteers in Bangladesh say heavy flooding is worsening in parts of the country, with more ...

U.S. troops begin to withdraw from war-torn Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan, July 14 (Sputnik/ANI) - U.S. troops have left five bases in Afghanistan and the number of servicemen in ...

Iran admits execution of man for passing military information to CIA

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - A retired employee of Iran's Defense Ministry has been hanged for providing the US Central Intelligence Agency ...

Over 650,000 Indians evacuated from abroad amid pandemic

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): More than 650,000 Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic have been evacuated, said ...

Russia insists nuclear arsenal is for defensive purposes

Russia's nuclear policy remains "defensive." However, a number of new conditions have been set for when a strike can be ...

Bahrain to execute two men 'convicted as result of torture'

MANAMA, Bahrain - The High Court of Bahrain has upheld death sentences against two pro-democracy activists who were charged and ...

Business

Section
Energy stocks boost Wall Street Tuesday

NEW YORK, New York - Led by the energy sector, U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a lacklustre trading session ...

Victory for Trump as UK bows to pressure and locks out Huawei

LONDON, UK - Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has told the House of Commons that by the time of the ...

Stocks in Asia fall across-the-board, euro jumps

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell on Tuesday inline with overnight falls on Wall Street.Stocks rallied around the ...

Sales of passenger vehicles in India fell nearly 50% last month

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Passenger vehicle sales in India tumbled 49.6 per cent in June, data released by ...

Long-term economic fallout of Covid-19 could persist for a generation

The COVID-19 pandemic's toll on economic activity in recent months is only the beginning of the story. While the rapid ...

UK to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on border infrastructure

LONDON, UK - The British government on Sunday announced a £705 million funding package for border infrastructure, jobs and technology ...

Movie Review

War and Peace (Vojna i mir)