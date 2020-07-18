HONG KONG -- More than 4.46 million electors have been registered in the geographical constituencies for the 2020 Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the HKSAR government's Registration and Electoral Office (REO) announced on Friday.

As it released the final registers of electors for 2020, the REO said a total of 4,466,944 electors are carried in the newly issued final register for the five geographical constituencies, namely Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West, Kowloon East, New Territories West and New Territories East. (Hong Kong-LegCo election)

- - - -

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia reported 18 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 8,755, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that 10 of the cases are imported and eight are local transmissions.

The new cases include four new case clusters, with two of them tracing to returnees from abroad who tested negative upon arrival but showed symptoms later, one at a medical center in the northern Borneo state of Sarawak and one more involving a sailor on ship with travel history. (Malaysia-COVID-19)

- - - -

JAKARTA -- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,462 within one day to 83,130, with the death toll adding by 84 to 3,957, Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said at a press conference here on Friday afternoon.

According to him, 1,489 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 41,834.

Within the past 24 hours, nine provinces, namely North Sumatra, South Sumatra, Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, Jakarta, Central Java, East Java, Bali and South Sulawesi, recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said. (Indonesia-COVID-19)

- - - -

TOKYO -- The Tokyo metropolitan government reported a fresh record number of 293 daily coronavirus cases on Friday.

The latest record figure followed the previous day's record of 286, underscoring the metropolitan government's decision Wednesday to raise its virus alert level to the highest on its four-tier scale as infections are spreading.

Over the past seven days, the average daily figure of newly confirmed infections in the capital of 14 million people has topped 200. (Japan-COVID-19)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday that it saw a high economic uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report, called Green Book, that the uncertainty over the real economy remained high amid the continued reduction in export and production, caused by the weaker global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. (South Korea-Economy)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea decided Friday to revoke the operating permits for two civic groups having sent leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said in a statement that the government cancelled operation licenses for two local civic groups after comprehensively reviewing their explanation and relevant materials. (South Korea-DPRK-Leaflets)