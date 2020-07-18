Sat, 18 Jul 2020

News RELEASES

International

It's official, Universe is 13.8 billion years old

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The universe is about 13.8 billion years old, according to new research recently published by an international ...

Brazilian president again tests positive to coronavirus

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro remained in self-isolation Thursday, a day after announcing he tested positive for coronavirus ...

Dangers of radioactive contamination could persist for centuries

The dangerous legacy of nuclear weapons testing continues to affect many communities, a leading rights expert said on Thursday, on ...

160 years on, American Civil War rivalries rage on

Trump's politically hopeless, and questionable criminally-culpable, bungling of the Corona Pandemic in the United States; his recent assertions that threaten ...

Fire continues to rage on board USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California - Scores of U.S. Navy sailors have been injured as a fire continues to rage on board ...

U.S. allegedly targeting WikiLeaks founder for over a decade

A campaign has been going on for years against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has used the WikiLeaks disclosure platform ...

Business

Shanghai Composite finishes flat Friday after horrific week

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks on exchanges in mainland China have had their worst week in five months, after the U.S. ...

India and China lagging in business, technology sectors

NEW DELHI, India - India has surged ahead of China in business and technology skills due to its growing younger ...

Asian Development Bank announces appointment of vice-president

NEW DELHI, India - Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, 1980 Batch retired IAS officer as ...

Chinese shares sold off, other markets in Asia follow suit

SYDNEY, Australia - The souring of U.S.-China relations, which has accelerated in the past two days, sent stocks diving again ...

Apple podcasts soon to be online North America, Australia and UK

Washington D.C. [India], July 16 (ANI): Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its own daily podcast.According to The ...

Huawei and other Chinese telco executives face U.S. visa restrictions

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is imposing visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies, including Huawei, for ...

