Sat, 18 Jul 2020

International

As Trump re-election prospects sink, speculation rises on resignation

The presidency of Donald John Trump is collapsing. Unwilling or unable to confront the deadly realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, ...

It's official, Universe is 13.8 billion years old

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The universe is about 13.8 billion years old, according to new research recently published by an international ...

Brazilian president again tests positive to coronavirus

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro remained in self-isolation Thursday, a day after announcing he tested positive for coronavirus ...

Dangers of radioactive contamination could persist for centuries

The dangerous legacy of nuclear weapons testing continues to affect many communities, a leading rights expert said on Thursday, on ...

160 years on, American Civil War rivalries rage on

Trump's politically hopeless, and questionable criminally-culpable, bungling of the Corona Pandemic in the United States; his recent assertions that threaten ...

Fire continues to rage on board USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California - Scores of U.S. Navy sailors have been injured as a fire continues to rage on board ...

Business

U.S. stocks directionless, euro soars to nearly 1.15 to dollar

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were flat in the United States on Friday, while on foreign exchange markets the ...

Pandemic fails to stem sales of completed villas in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE - In light of a crushing oversupply of residential real estate in Dubai, coupled with the impact of ...

Shanghai Composite finishes flat Friday after horrific week

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks on exchanges in mainland China have had their worst week in five months, after the U.S. ...

India and China lagging in business, technology sectors

NEW DELHI, India - India has surged ahead of China in business and technology skills due to its growing younger ...

Asian Development Bank announces appointment of vice-president

NEW DELHI, India - Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, 1980 Batch retired IAS officer as ...

Apple podcasts soon to be online North America, Australia and UK

Washington D.C. [India], July 16 (ANI): Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its own daily podcast.According to The ...

What Happened to Monday (aka Seven Sisters)