Mon, 20 Jul 2020

International

Bus crash in Dubai leaves several labourers dead, others injured

DUBAI, UAE - There have been multiple casualties in a spectacular crash involving a bus and a lorry on a ...

Fence protecting federal courthouse in Portland torn down

PORTLAND, Oregon - Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot late Saturday after protesters broke into the Portland Police Association ...

Iran takes issue with Bloomberg on op-ed piece

NEW YORK, New York - Iran has slammed a column appearing on the Bloomberg news portal last Monday which, in ...

Covid-19 continuing to surge in many parts of World, particularly U.S.

The U.S. has 3.6 million of the world's 14.1 million COVID-19 infections. Brazil follows with two million cases and India ...

The corporatization of America accelerating

We have now reached peak Libertarianism, and this bizarre experiment that has been promoted by the billionaire class for over ...

In the pursuit of justice for Pell's accuser: confusion or perversion?

It is time to examine the committal and the connections related to the case of the former third-highest official in ...

Business

Marietta, Georgia to benefit from ten year contract worth $15 billion

MARIETTA, George - Lockheed Martin Corp., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a $15 billion contract for C-130J Super Hercules military ...

David Hu head of IIG faces crimilal charges as well as SEC filing

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday charged David Hu, 62, the co-founder and chief investment ...

U.S. based firm to supply Royal Air Force with 3 pilotless aircraft

LONDON, UK - A £65 million ($82 million) contract to build the UK's first three Protector aircraft, the first UK ...

Philippines to hold first-ever digital exhibition of Filipino artisan

QUEZON CITY, Philippines, July 18 (PIA) -- The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its export promotion arm, ...

Pandemic fails to stem sales of completed villas in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE - In light of a crushing oversupply of residential real estate in Dubai, coupled with the impact of ...

India and China lagging in business, technology sectors

NEW DELHI, India - India has surged ahead of China in business and technology skills due to its growing younger ...

