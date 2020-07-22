Wed, 22 Jul 2020

Iran executes man who gave U.S. whereabouts of assassinated commander

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's judiciary says the country has executed a man convicted of providing information to the United States ...

Coronavirus helps stem proliferation of TB in Philippines

CALOOCAN CITY, Philippines, July 21 (PIA) -- The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported a decline in tuberculosis ...

Largest three-dimensional map of cosmos ever created is released

California [US], July 20 (ANI): Filling in the most significant gaps in our understanding of the universe's history, the Sloan ...

Mystery party continues to target Iranian utilities and military bases

The official IRNA news agency has reported an explosion at a power plant in Iran's central Isfahan Province, but says ...

Bus crash in Dubai leaves several labourers dead, others injured

DUBAI, UAE - There have been multiple casualties in a spectacular crash involving a bus and a lorry on a ...

Fence protecting federal courthouse in Portland torn down

PORTLAND, Oregon - Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot late Saturday after protesters broke into the Portland Police Association ...

Australian stocks, Aussie dollar climb, Hong Kong markets also buoyant

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian markets exploded higher on Tuesday with buyers clamouring for stocks and the Aussie dollar.Hong Kong markets ...

7 firms join UK's 1.9 billion pound combat aircraft program

LONDON, UK - Launched in 2018, Team Tempest is a group of ambitious industry partners - representing the deep breadth ...

Technology stocks jump, Nasdaq gains 2.51%

NEW YORK, New York - An extraordinary gain in the Nasdaq, pushing the largely technology-driven index to a new historic ...

Infosys enters into partnership with Lanxess

Bengaluru (Karnataka) India, July 20 (ANI): IT software major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term partnership with German specialty chemicals ...

Shanghai Composite rises more than 3% as buyer re-emerge

SYDNEY, NSW Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday, with the biggest mover being mainland China which saw ...

Marietta, Georgia to benefit from ten year contract worth $15 billion

MARIETTA, George - Lockheed Martin Corp., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a $15 billion contract for C-130J Super Hercules military ...

The Thing (1982)
