BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), declared a state of emergency in Kaesong after the border city reported a suspected case of COVID-19, said Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

The suspected case, a defector who returned to the DPRK city of Kaesong from South Korea on July 19 after illegally crossing the demarcation line, was put under strict quarantine as a primary step, said the KCNA.

So far, the DPRK has not reported any confirmed case of COVID-19.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, 35 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and 13 were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- Brazil registered 1,211 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 86,449, the Ministry of Health announced Saturday.

Meanwhile, 51,147 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 2,394,513, the ministry said.

- - - -

LIMA -- The Peruvian government will reevaluate the national health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to determine if "tougher measures" are needed, Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti said Saturday.